“What a beautiful energy” - Dani Alves’ ex wife Joana Sanz meets James Rodriguez at his coffee shop in Bogota

Dani Alves' former wife Joana Sanz was recently spotted at a coffee shop alongside former Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez. The Colombian, who won the Puskas award in 2014 for his wonder goal against Uruguay in the World Cup quarter-final, is the owner of the shop.

Sanz uploaded a photo alongside Rodriguez on her Instagram story and captioned it (via AS Tikitakas):

“Thank you, James, for the welcome in your beautiful country. What a beautiful energy. Good luck with your coffee. I will take the suitcase with the rich smell of Colombian coffee."

Dani Alves' former wide Joana Sanz with James Rodriguez

Sanz recently broke up with Alves. This happened after the Barcelona legend was arrested on charges of alleged sexual abuse at a nightclub in Barcelona.

Joana Sanz left a happy birthday post for former partner Dani Alves last month

Despite breaking up with Dani Alves, Joana Sanz seemingly still has a soft spot for the former Barcelona defender. It was evident when she wished the Brazilian a happy birthday.

Alves celebrated his 40th birthday on May 4. The player is currently locked up behind bars. Sanz, though, took to social media to wish the ex-Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain star. She wrote (via Sports Finding):

“Today, one of the most important people in my life is celebrating his birthday. I have thought a lot about making this publication, because humanity does not understand empathy and love beyond a relationship, but here I go. I would love to be celebrating my 40th birthday with one of my crazy ideas… Some absurd costume or a game of bubble football. To give examples from recent years.”

Sanz has also voiced her support for Alves as the player goes through the toughest moment of his life. He has already seen appeals for bail rejected by the court.

