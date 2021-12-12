"What a boss" - Virgil van Dijk congratulates Max Verstappen for winning F1 World Championship

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to Twitter to congratulate his fellow compatriot Max Verstappen for winning the Formula 1 World Championship.

Van Dijk was ecstatic to see Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula 1 title and labeled the Red Bull driver a "Boss." Van Dijk tweeted the following:

It is no secret that the Liverpool defender is a Formula 1 fan and supports his fellow Dutchman Max Verstappen.

The day before the final Formula 1 race, Van Dijk tweeted that he was looking forward to the race in Abu Dhabi and backed Verstappen to clinch the championship. The 30-year-old defender said:

"Looking forward to tomorrow’s Grand Prix! May the best one win but. Whatever the outcome will be, it’s been one hell of a season!"

Virgil van Dijk @VirgilvDijk Looking forward to tomorrow’s Grand Prix! May the best one win but 🇳🇱🤪. Whatever the outcome will be, it’s been one hell of a season! 👏🏎 Looking forward to tomorrow’s Grand Prix! May the best one win but 🇳🇱🤪. Whatever the outcome will be, it’s been one hell of a season! 👏🏎

It is worth noting that Max Verstappen is the first Dutchman to win the Formula 1 World Championship in its 71-year history. The 24-year-old racedriver has clinched his maiden title against all odds.

Going into the final race, both Verstappen and Hamilton were level on points after 21 races. The race did not get off to the best of the start for the Dutchman, who trailed Hamilton from the first lap.

However, a late Safety Car changed the whole scenario. With the pack all bunched up together, Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to break the British hearts.

By winning the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, Max Verstappen ended Lewis Hamilton's streak of winning four championships on the bounce.

Virgil van Dijk and Max Verstappen are involved in a close title race

Similar to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk are also involved in a closely-fought title race. The Reds are currently battling Manchester City and Chelsea for Premier League glory.

As things stand, Liverpool are a point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, Jurgen Klopp's men are one point ahead of Chelsea.

Similar to Formula 1's title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the Premier League title race might also go down to the wire. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have won their previous five matches and look unbeatable.

The three aforementioned teams are also digging deep to secure all three points. Recently, both Liverpool and Manchester City needed a penalty to secure a win whilst Chelsea needed an injury-time spot-kick to win their game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar