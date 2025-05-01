"What can possibly go wrong?", "My coach is ill" - Chelsea fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI for Djurgarden UECL clash

Chelsea fans are not pleased with Enzo Maresca's decision to include Reece James in their starting lineup to face Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League. Both sides are set to clash at 3Arena in Sweden today (May 1), where the hosts will take on the Blues in their semi-final first leg.

The fans' worries concern James' injury record, his usage in midfield, and the risks involved with playing on Djurgarden's artificial surface. The full-back has suffered from several hamstring injuries and has missed matches regularly for Chelsea due to varied fitness issues.

His latest niggle was a hamstring injury sustained in November 2024, which kept him out for several weeks. Nevertheless, manager Enzo Maresca is now insisting on deploying James in a midfield capacity. This could lessen the physical strain on him as a proper right-back.

However, the fans are still annoyed. James playing on Djurgarden's artificial surface is once again the point of contention among them. Synthetic pitches can increase the chances of injury, and fans took to social media to complain with comments like these:

"Reece James on an artificial pitch, what can possibly go wrong?" a fan said with sarcasm.

"Reece James in midfield my coach is ill 💔💔" another fan cried.

"That’s a weak midfield right there. How Enzo Maresca sees Reece James as a backup midfielder for Conference League now and not our best RB baffles me. Chelsea Football Club." another fan was upset.

"Reece back into midfield because we have arguably the most incompetent, stubborn coach in the PL!" another slammed Enzo Maresca.

"Reece James on a poor artificial pitch…" this fan was stunned.

Enzo Maresca speaks about synthetic turf ahead of Chelsea's clash in Stockholm

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has shared reservations about the artificial surface, on which the Blues will play the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final today. Both teams have heavily criticized the synthetic pitch, with the hosts also complaining about how it affects passing sequences.

Maresca expressed concern about possible injuries, stating in his press conference before the game (via ChelseaFC Online):

"It’s completely different. Even some of their players have been complaining about the pitch…For sure it can be a concern. I’m a little bit worried about that but we are not in a moment where we can decide to save players for Sunday. This is a European semi-final.”

Maresca's fears are fuelled by traumatic memories for Chelsea. Former Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek ended up rupturing his Achilles tendon on an artificial surface during a friendly match in the US in 2019. It ruled him out for over a year and significantly altered the course of his career.

Meanwhile, the Blues continue to deal with injuries to players like Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku, who are all out for the match.

