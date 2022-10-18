“What he does with his career is his story” – Karim Benzema offers opinion on Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has opened up on the future of his France teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was heavily linked with a move to Madrid ahead of this summer's transfer window. But he eventually penned a new three-year contract with the French giants.

Real Madrid chose against signing a forward but are still going strong. Their star striker Karim Benzema was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, in Paris.

Soon after being handed the award, Benzema was quizzed about Mbappe and his potential future in Madrid. The veteran striker insisted that the two didn't talk about Los Blancos and stopped short of making any comment on his possible move to Madrid.

"Mbappé congratulated me before the ceremony ... We didn't talk about Real Madrid. What he does with his career is his story," Benzema said (via RMC Sport).

The France international won the Ballon d'Or on the back of an incredible 2021/22 season that saw him score 44 goals and provide 15 assists across competitions. He helped the club to the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles as well.

The PSG star, on the other hand, finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or race.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez opens up on Kylian Mbappe rumors

Reports emerged recently that Kylian Mbappe was looking for a way out of PSG despite signing a new contract earlier this year. The rumors were soon shot down by the player himself, but there could still be more to the story.

The likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman in the past.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was asked about Mbappe after Benzema's Ballon d'Or win.

He replied by saying that he is not reading the former Monaco star's stories. Perez also backed the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to win the prestigious individual award in the future.

“No, I’m not tired about Kylian Mbappé rumours — but I’m not even reading the stories about Mbappé!”

“We have great future with Vinícius and Rodrygo — they’re top players, they can win the Ballon d’Or,” Perez said (via Fabrizio Romano).

