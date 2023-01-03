What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Al Nassr? Full details as star earns nearly as much as Lionel Messi and Neymar combined

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his move to Saudi Arabia-based club Al Nassr on Friday, December 30. He is now set to be unveiled by the side before making his debut for them.

The Portuguese has signed a lucrative deal that will see him stay with the side until 2025 while earning a whopping £177 million ($200 million) per year.

The exorbitant salary that he will earn in Saudi Arabia makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world, and by quite a distance. Ronaldo's total earnings at Al Nassr per year are just short of what Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar earn on a combined basis.

While the Argentine icon takes home £107 million per year, his teammate earns around £78.5 million. Their salaries total to £185.5 million, just £8.5 million more than Cristiano Ronaldo's wages in Saudi Arabia.

To break the mouth-watering wage down, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward will earn £14.75 million per month, £3.4 million every week, and around £485k per day.

Though the 37-year-old is past his prime, it's the commercial value that he brings along with his massive fan following that has driven up his salary to an astronomical value. Moreover, he will be the first footballing superstar to play in the Saudi Pro League, which comes with its own perks.

As per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut on January 5 against Al Thai at home or on January 15 against Al Shabab away.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'thrilled' to play in the Saudi Pro League

In what will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first footballing stint outside Europe, the player will try and take Al Nassr to the AFC Champions League.

The club are currently top of the league standings with 26 points after 11 rounds of games. They lead second-placed Al Shabab, who have a game in hand, by a point.

Following the announcement of his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to play in Asia.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success,” he said in a statement released by the club.

As per reports, he is set to be unveiled to the club's fans on Tuesday, January 3.

