"What are you dreaming at night?" - Ralf Rangnick has blunt reaction to Manchester United fan's three-man summer wishlist

After their poor performances that have left them fighting for the top four in the Premier League this season, fans expect Manchester United to have a busy summer transfer window. Some of the names that are being linked to the club certainly excites the fans. However, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently gave a reality check to fans when one of them named his summer wishlist to the German.

Manchester United is one of those clubs that attracts attention from all over the world. The club has an immense fanbase and as a result, the media views Manchester United as a source of great viewership. Hence, United will always be linked with some of the best players in the world even if those reports are false. The upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for Manchester United as the club will be appointing a permanent manager to lead the club back to its glory days.

Fans expect United to fully back their new manager and bring him the players that the team needs. In light of United's performances this season, fans have been demanding that the club sign a defensive midfielder, a striker and also a centre-back this summer. West Ham United captain Declan Rice is one of the best CDMs in the Premier League and United do have an interest in signing the player. Likewise, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is also one of the stars that fans want to see at Old Trafford.

Following a goalless draw against Watford, Rangnick was spotted outside Old Trafford where he was signing autographs for the fans. A fan asked Rangnick whether he would see the likes of Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde at United next season. Rangnick, who heard the fan's three-man wishlist, gave a hilarious reply:

"What are you dreaming at night?!"

Signing Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde would certainly be impossible for United this summer. The three sought-after stars could cost around £300 million in combined transfer fees alone, which is a staggering sum to spend during a transfer window.

Additionally, United will face intense competition in the market for the three players. Premier League rivals Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in Kounde and Rice, while a host of elite European clubs will be lining up for Haaland in the summer when his €75 million release clause comes into effect. However, United fans do expect to see at least one of them at their club next season.

Manchester United will face their arch rivals Manchester City this week in the Premier League

Difficult times are ahead for Manchester United as they face a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks. The Red Devils will start off by facing Manchester City this week in the Premier League. After City, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are waiting to lock horns with Manchester United.

After suffering a goalless draw at Old Trafford against Watford, United will be working hard to bring out their a game against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men are at the top of the PL table and the last time the two met, City thoroughly dominated United. Pep Guardiola's side registered a comfortable 2-0 win over their local rivals in the Premier League in November.United fans will be hoping for a better result this time.

However, City's current form is exceptional and it would be a huge surprise if they lose the game against an unstable Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the table, a whopping 19 points behind league leaders City.

