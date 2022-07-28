“What on earth have I just watched?” – Piers Morgan on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s ‘weird’ speech in Amazon All or Nothing trailer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta delivered a massive speech to fire up his team following their terrible start in the Premier League last season. Ahead of the club's launch of their 'All or Nothing' documentary, a new trailer showing the tactician giving an inspirational message to the squad has been released. However, that has attracted a 'weird' reaction from renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The start of the 2021-22 campaign was a terrible one for Arsenal, as they lost their first three league games. To turn their fortunes around and get the players fired up, Arteta opened up about the heart condition he had as a child and how their terrible form had affected him.

“High-performance teams all have something in common: They get results,” the tactician told his squad, as quoted by TalkSPORT, comparing sports teams to medical teams. “They do it only for one reason: Because they love what they do. That is their drive, that is their purpose.”

The Spaniard continued:

“After Man City, I had fear, I had insecurity, I had the media that is killing me. Suddenly, I have all the positives. I have an amazing family. I have a wife, three kids. And another one: The club. (I have) You guys. This week I have found the purpose or why I want to be a coach, why I’m in the industry, why I have to be with these people."

He concluded:

“So for these guys, all I have to say is thank you so much to all of you. You made a difficult moment the best week of my football career. Believe in yourself, I do. You are really good.”

The speech ended up reviving Arsenal's fortunes as they won their next three games and managed an eight-game unbeaten run.

However, after watching the trailer posted on Arsenal's page, Morgan, who has always opposed Arteta, didn't seem too impressed and gave a strange reaction, tweeting:

“What on earth have I just watched? So weird.”

Mikel Arteta getting Arsenal ready for next season

Mikel Arteta's Gunners continue their preparation for next season.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Arsenal are determined to come out better next term. They've shown their zeal in the transfer market this summer. The Gunners have been one of the most active clubs in the market so far, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner.

Mikel Arteta has been working hard to get the team ready for action ahead of the next campaign, and the Gunners' preseason results indicate they're getting close. They've won all four preseason games so far, beating Nurmberg, Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea.

