"What else can you say?" - Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Luton Town

Reputed pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to demolish Luton Town in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, April 13. Rob Edwards' side gave the Cityzens a brave fight at Kenilworth Road in December when Pep Guardiola's side secured a 2-1 comeback win.

However, Manchester City tore the Hatters apart at Kenilworth Road in February in the FA Cup fifth round. The Sky Blues defeated Luton Town 6-2, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals and Kevin De Bruyne producing four assists.

Mark Lawrenson has tipped a big 4-0 win for Manchester City to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League title race. The former Republic of Ireland international told Paddy Power:

"Good luck Luton, what else can you say? The goals that Manchester City scored against Real Madrid… wow. Luton might get a few chances because they get the ball forward quick but they won’t get anything from the game."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Luton

Luton Town have been quite a surprise package this season by putting up a brave fight to stave off relegation. They were the outright favorites to face the drop but have been miles better than the other two promoted teams Burnley and Sheffield United.

Luton find themselves 18th in the table with 25 points but still have a decent chance of surviving, considering Everton and Nottingham Forest have 27 and 25 points, respectively. Luton Town recorded a huge 2-1 comeback win against Bournemouth last week but will be major underdogs against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, secured a fantastic 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek. They are third in the Premier League table, trailing Arsenal and Liverpool by just a point.

Manchester City emerge as frontrunners for Liverpool's target's signature

Manchester City have reportedly stepped ahead of rivals Liverpool in the race to sign coveted Germany international Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young players on the planet and is already a key player for both Bayern Munich and Germany.

The technically proficient playmaker has made 159 appearances for the Bavarian giants to date, scoring 43 times while producing 30 assists. He has also been capped 27 times for Germany, scoring twice and providing five assists.

Musiala is a versatile player who is capable of playing either as a No. 10 or as a No. 8 and is also effective on the flanks. His biggest assets are his exceptional ball control, vision, technique, and flair.

With his current deal expiring in 2026, Musiala has been widely linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena and has no shortage of suitors. However, Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly leading the chase to land the former Chelsea youth graduate.

