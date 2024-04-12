Manchester City step ahead of Liverpool in chase to sign 21-year-old midfielder from European giants: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Jamal Musiala in the summer, with Liverpool also highly interested in the midfielder.

Musiala is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in world football. The 21-year-old has already made 159 senior appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 43 goals and providing 30 assists. He is known for his ability to dribble in tight spaces and has improved his decision-making this season as well.

Hence, Musiala has garnered plenty of attention from top European clubs. His contract with Bayern expires in 2026. As per Daily Star (via Sport Bible), the youngster has rejected a new contract offer from the Bavarians as he looks to assess his options in the summer.

Manchester City and Liverpool are highly interested in signing Musiala and have sent scouts to watch him as well. The Cityzens are reportedly ahead of the Reds in the race to sign him. As per the aforementioned report, the Germany international is likely to cost around £80 million.

Chelsea are also interested but they are unlikely to beat City or the Merseysiders for his signature due to a lack of UEFA Champions League football next season. Musiala has played for Chelsea's youth system though, arriving from Southampton's academy in 2011. He spent eight years with the Blues before joining Bayern in 2019.

Musiala has been excellent for Bayern this season amidst their disappointing season. He has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 34 games across competitions.

Manchester City and Liverpool prepare for Premier League action ahead of crucial European fixtures

Both sides failed to win their respective European games this week. Manchester City drew 3-3 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on April 9. Liverpool, meanwhile, lost 3-0 against Atalanta at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on April 11.

The second leg is set to take place next week. Before that though, the two sides will return to Premier League action as they continue to compete for the title. The Reds will host Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 14. The Cityzens, meanwhile, will host Luton Town on Saturday.

Liverpool are currently second in the league standings, level on points with leaders Arsenal but behind in goal difference (51-42). Manchester City, on the other hand, are third, a point behind the two sides, and have a goal difference of 40.

Poll : If he leaves Bayern Munich, which club will Jamal Musiala join? Manchester City Liverpool 0 votes View Discussion