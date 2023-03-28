What did Gabriel Jesus secretly tell Gabriel Magalhaes after joining Arsenal from Man City? Gunners defender spills the beans

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed the bold prediction four-time Premier League winner Gabriel Jesus made after joining from Manchester City in the summer. According to the centre-back, Jesus told him that the Gunners would win the Premier League if everyone worked together this season.

Arsenal splurged €52.2 million to sign Jesus from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian forward hit the ground running, scoring five goals and claiming six assists in his first 14 Premier League matches for the north London club. He, unfortunately, endured a knee injury while on World Cup duty with Brazil and missed 12 league matches as a result.

Jesus has since returned to action, making cameos in wins over Fulham and Crystal Palace in March.

Arsenal Informer @ars_informer Gabriel Jesus told Gabriel Magalhaes they win the premier league this season.



🗣️ “When he came to Arsenal on the first day. He looked at me and said, if everyone works together we can win this league” Gabriel Jesus told Gabriel Magalhaes they win the premier league this season.🗣️ “When he came to Arsenal on the first day. He looked at me and said, if everyone works together we can win this league” 🚨Gabriel Jesus told Gabriel Magalhaes they win the premier league this season.🗣️ “When he came to Arsenal on the first day. He looked at me and said, if everyone works together we can win this league” https://t.co/5K4SIZ2rnz

In an interview with Premier League Uncut, Magalhaes spoke about his compatriot, revealing how much trust he had in Mikel Arteta and Co. right from the beginning.

The no. 6 said:

“When he [Jesus] came to Arsenal, on the first day he looked at me and said 'this year if everyone works together, we will win this league'. He has good experience, takes this experience with the team, he speaks a lot for everyone.”

Jesus’ goals and assists have greatly helped the Gunners’ cause this season. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played a game more than the holders (28 vs 27).

Chris Sutton hails Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as the best right-winger in the world

Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka. The BBC pundit has lauded Saka for improving his decision-making and working on his shooting as well as passing.

Sutton backed the 21-year-old to improve further and become one of the most menacing forwards around.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said (via HITC):

“Saka has been the outstanding right winger in the Premier League. His decision-making, I think, has really improved. His numbers have improved in terms of goals and assists this season.

“He is playing with such a clear mind. And to think he is 21. Just imagine, you know, two or three years, he wouldn’t have physically developed just quite yet, that will still be ongoing. His skill-level is off the scale this season.”

Saka has arguably been Arsenal’s best player in the 2022-23 Premier League season. He has thus far featured in 28 league games, scoring 12 times and providing 10 assists.

Poll : 0 votes