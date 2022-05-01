×
"What a good crosser of the ball he is" - James Milner picks out 24-year-old Liverpool star for special praise after 1-0 win over Newcastle 

Modified May 01, 2022 05:18 PM IST
News

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has praised teammate Joe Gomez for his outstanding display at right-back in their last outing against Newcastle United.

The Reds beat the Magpies 1-0 to stay on the coattails of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp's side are competing for a quadruple, so the manager has had to rotate his squad.

After playing most of the game against Villarreal in mid-week, Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Joe Gomez was given an opportunity at right-back, and the England international put in an assured display. His forward forays and crosses were exceptional as the Reds didn't miss Alexander-Arnold in the game.

Following the match, Milner explained that Gomez's display was incredible considering he hasn't been a regular for the Reds this season.

He said:

"You need every single player and it's credit to the attitude of the boys as well because it's not always easy when you are not playing.
"For Joey, for example, to come in this morning and perform like he did again was incredible. [He won] headers, they were loading his side, and going forward. I've realised over the last few months what a good crosser of the ball he is! It's pleasing."

Gomez's impressive form bodes well for Liverpool

Gomez has shown versatility to give Liverpool manager Klopp an option at right-back. Although his best position is at the heart of the defense, Gomez is perhaps a better option at right-back than Milner, whose lack of pace can be a hindrance at times.

In Neco Williams' absence, who is on loan at Fulham, Liverpool have relied on Gomez to provide the backup at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold is more than just a run of the mill right-back, though, as he so often provides creativity from the right side of the midfield.

Gomez showed against Newcastle that he can be more than an archetypal right-back who can defend and stretch teams with overlapping runs.

His passing and crossing in the attacking third was impressive, and he will hope to make a few more appearances in the coming weeks.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

