“What a guy man, the best” - Jack Grealish salutes 25-year-old Arsenal star after international break

Jack Grealish has praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the latter posted on social media about England's qualification for Euro 2024.

Ramsdale, despite being dropped to the bench at Arsenal, managed to get a call-up to the Three Lions set-up for the current international break. He did not feature in either game, however, with Jordan Pickford starting against Malta and North Macedonia.

Taking to his social media handles after the end of the international fixtures, Ramsdale congratulated the national team for qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament.

He wrote:

"What a week it's been with the boys. Qualification done! Will miss the boys for a few months Ramsdale was referring to the next international break which will come in March 2024. Manchester City winger Jack Grealish responded to Ramsdale's post with the comment: "Nahhhh what a guy man. The best." While nothing else was indicated in the comment, fans can assume that Grealish was respecting Ramsdale's team spirit, with the latter not having played too many games in recent weeks. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale attracting interest from top European clubs - Reports The Daily Mail (via TBR Football) reported that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been attracting interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Both clubs are in search of new goalkeepers. Bayern have two established keepers in Sven Ulreich and the legendary Manuel Neuer. However, they are 35 and 37 years old respectively. Hence the Bavarian giants could possibly on the hunt for a new custodian who can guard the goal for years to come. As for Chelsea, the Blues parted ways with Edouard Mendy this summer. They also sent Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan after signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion. Sanchez has made a few impressive saves but still appears shaky while distrubuting from the back, making critical errors in the process. The Blues could look to bring in an experienced campaigner like Ramsdale, who has previously helped Arsenal to a top-four spot.