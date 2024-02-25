"What a guy, what a player" - Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool star after their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for midfielder Wataru Endo after a battling display in midfield in their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on February 25. The Reds edged their rivals in a tight contest, claiming a 1-0 win after extra-time at Wembley.

Klopp had a depleted squad for the final following several injuries to key players, but he had most of his regulars available. The German, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, saw his side put up a brilliant performance to pick up the trophy.

Much of the success of Liverpool in the game was down to the quality they showed in midfield, which Wataru Endo contributed greatly to. The Japanese midfielder was making his first appearance at Wembley but wasn't overawed by the occasion.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the former Stuttgart man, and he singled him out for praise after the game. He was in awe of the stamina of the 30-year-old, who was on the pitch for the entire game.

Klopp said via Fabrizio Romano:

“Wataru Endo, oh my God. What a guy, what a player.

“He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs I ever saw.”

Wataru Endo had a great game, finishing with a 91% passing accuracy and 100% long ball accuracy, as well as creating one chance. He also had 12 ball recoveries, won 12 duels, made three clearances and one block for the Reds.

Interestingly, the Merseysiders are yet to lose a game in which the Japanese international has played more than 45 minutes since his arrival. He was signed last summer only after Liverpool failed in their bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp farewell season begins with Liverpool Carabao Cup win

Having announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp's final season was always going to be one to watch. The German manager had won six major trophies with the club and was keen to end his time there on a high.

Liverpool found Chelsea to be tough opponents for much of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley before a familiar theme cropped up. One of the most trusted lieutenants of the Klopp era, Virgil Van Dijk, stepped up with a clutch header in the closing stages of extra-time.

The Reds have now won the Carabao Cup 10 times in their history, defeating Chelsea in the final to win their last two. They remain in the running to end the season with four trophies, a great way for Jurgen Klopp to say goodbye to the club.