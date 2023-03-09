What happened to N’Golo Kante in 2017? Life-threatening incident when Chelsea star was held at gun point revealed

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante reportedly had a life-threatening situation where he was held at a gunpoint. The incident allegedly took place in the suburbs of Rueil-Malmaison in Paris.

Mediapart previously reported that Kante was threatened that his main agent Abdelkarim Douis would be sacked unless the player sacked him.

Rachid Saadna, one of Kante's advisors, along with his brother Houari confronted the former Leicester City midfielder. The main reason behind their actions was that they didn't receive any commission from Douis.

Investigation company Mediapart claimed that they had a recording of Saadna telling Kante (via The Guardian):

“Maybe my brother had a weapon, My brother came cleverly … he did not come [to exert] violence on a small one. He gave him the choice.”

Houari Saadna, Rachid Saadna's brother, told the midfielder:

“I give you the choice. You work with a lawyer and you stop working with the other. Listen, I’m not kidding, either you resolve the problem or I kill Karim Douis, period.”

Chelsea's Kante, though, denied all those claims. In an interview with Mediapart he refuted the notion that any such incident took place. He said:

“I find your question tendentious, I am a football professional, I do not live in a world of thugs, You take me for an immature person, Know that I am responsible, I make my choices freely and in conscience.”

The alleged incident took place in 2017, meaning the midfielder was yet to join the Blues from Leicester City at the time.

Chelsea through to UCL quarterfinals

Chelsea secured their berth in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

After losing 1-0 in the first leg Signal Iduna Park in the first leg, the Blues registered a come-from-behind win in the second leg to seal their spot in the last eight.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek urged the team to build on the win, saying (via the Blues' official website):

"We’re absolutely delighted to go through, It’s funny because we spoke in the dressing room before the game and we all had a funny feeling that it was going to be a good night for us."

He added:

"You put in a couple of good performances and get a couple of victories and suddenly everything is feeling a lot more positive. It’s given everyone a lift and we need to maintain that now."

Chelsea will return to action on Saturday (March 11) at Leicester City in the Premier League.

