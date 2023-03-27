What happened to Phil Foden? Why was Man City star forced to watch England’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine from hospital bed?

Phil Foden missed England's EURO Qualifiers win over Ukraine on Sunday (March 26) following an appendix surgery. The Manchester City star was in the hospital and cheered for his teammates from there.

England were up against Ukraine at the Wembley in their second EURO 2024 qualifiers. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half to seal a 2-0 win for Gareth Southgate's side.

Manchester City confirmed that Foden's surgery took place in London, and they're waiting for him to return to the club for rehabilitation. The Englishman has been ruled out of the clash with Liverpool, and the club are uncertain when the youngster will be back on the pitch.

"Manchester City can confirm (that) Phil Foden has left the England squad after undergoing surgery in London for acute appendicitis. Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation. He will not be fit for this weekend's Premier League game at home to Liverpool, and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Phil a speedy recovery."

Foden played in the 2-1 win over Italy last week and was reportedly in line to start against Ukraine.

Phil Foden posts message after appendix surgery

Phil Foden underwent his surgery in London on Sunday and sent a positive message to fans. He said that he's feeling better already and is waiting to get back to action soon.

He posted on his Instagram story:

"Thank you for all the messages. Feeling much better already. I'll be back soon."

Manchester City will hope to see Foden back on the pitch soon as they chase Arsenal in the Premier League. The Cityzens are eight points behind the Gunners with a game in hand and know that they need to pick up wins every week to keep the pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

