“What is he? Two years older than me?” – Erling Haaland offers honest opinion on Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland did not hold back when asked about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. He believes that the Frenchman is phenomenal and has at least 10 years of 'top level football' left in him.

With the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate coming to an end, the next hot discussion is now Haaland vs Mbappe. The two youngsters have been in top form over the last few years and everyone has a side to pick.

Haaland has been honest about his opinion of Mbappe and claimed that the forward is easily one of the best. He spoke to RMC Sport about the Frenchman and said:

"There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it's not the case. But yes, he's an incredible player."

He added:

"He's so fast, so strong and he's been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It's crazy! Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal."

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland - Who is the better player?

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves spoke about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on BT Sport recently and offered their opinion on the new debate. Both pundits believe the Frenchman is the better player, but are not taking anything away from the Manchester City star.

Ferdinand said:

"They're two obviously great players. But Haaland needs a team to create him goals. Mbappe does as well but he can also go and create goals on his own and take the game by the scruff of the neck. I'm taking Mbappe."

Hargreaves added:

"I'm taking Mbappe, everybody is. Haaland is a brilliant finisher but Mbappe can do things on his own, like he did in the World Cup final."

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final last year and has a winner's medal from 2018. Erling Haaland is yet to play at the elite tournament but has been in stunning form in the Premier League.

