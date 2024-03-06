"What the hell are we doing man", "Did Carlo not learn anything" - Fans slam Ancelotti as Real Madrid name XI to face Leipzig in UCL fixture

Real Madrid fans are less than impressed with Carlo Ancelotti's team selection to face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last 16 tonight (March 6).

Los Blancos host Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu and are currently 1-0 up on aggregate. Brahim Diaz bagged a 48th-minute winner at Red Bull Arena to give the La Liga giants the advantage.

Real Madrid are favorites to advance to the quarterfinals and will have Jude Bellingham spearheading their attack. The English superstar missed the first leg through injury but returned during a hugely controversial 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga last weekend.

Ancelotti has named Bellingham in a midfield-heavy starting lineup tonight that hasn't sat well with fans.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and Ferland Mendy in defense.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde all line up in midfield.

Bellingham is in his usual advanced midfield role that has seen him become a revelation in the early stages of his Real Madrid career. He'll line up alongside Vinicius Junior who netted a double against Valencia.

However, there's no place for Brahim and Rodrygo in Ancelotti's lineup. The former has been in fine form as of late and took his goal excellently in the first-leg victory on the road.

One fan was perplexed in response to the team news:

"What the hell are we doing man..."

Another fan alluded to the number of midfielders starting:

"Why 5 midfielders. Did carlo not learn anything?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ancelotti's team selection:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is hit with a two-game ban after his red card vs Valencia

Jude Bellingham saw red against Valencia.

Bellingham will want to make the most of his game time tonight as he's set to miss Real Madrid's next two La Liga games. The England international was sent off in the immediate aftermath of his side's 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla.

The 20-year-old took issue with referee Gil Manzano's decision to blow the final whistle despite Madrid being on the attack. Bellingham headed home what he thought was a last-gasp winner but the referee had concluded matters.

Bellingham let Manzano know what he thought after the game and was given a red card. La Liga have now punished the in-form midfielder with a two-game suspension meaning he'll miss games against Osasuna and Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid will reportedly appeal La Liga's decision. Bellingham had only just returned from an ankle sprain but he's facing another spell watching from the stands.