“What he does is incredible, amazing”, “Never saw a left foot like it” – Denis Zakaria names 2 Chelsea players who impressed him in training

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has been highly impressed by N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech in training at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Zakaria on a season-loan deal during the summer transfer window.

Since switching to Chelsea, Zakaria has had the privilege to learn from one of the best players in his position in the world at the moment in Kante. As such, it comes as no surprise that the French defensive midfielder has already impressed him in training.

In addition to Kante, Zakaria has stated that Blues winger Ziyech has also caught his eye with his amazing left foot during practice sessions.

He was recently quoted as saying by Football.london:

"Hakim [Ziyech] with a left foot – I never saw a left foot like it. Oof, it's crazy. N'Golo [Kante] I think is also an inspiration for every midfield player. What he does is incredible, amazing."

The Switzerland international went on to comment on the overall quality he's found in Chelsea's training. He stated that it is one of the best he has ever seen while drawing comparisons with what he had back at Juventus. He said:

"I can say here the quality of the players in training is one of the best I've seen. Of course, Juventus is also really good quality. But here, at Chelsea, I have to say it is really an amazing quality team. You improve yourself in every training. I came here to improve myself and that's why I feel like it will be a good decision to come here."

Zakaria has endured a slow start to life at Stamford, having struggled for game time since making the switch to London this summer. The 25-year-old has made just two appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far, with only one coming from the start.

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech's stats for Chelsea this season

Both players have had a difficult start to the term.

A muscular problem has kept N'Golo Kante out of action since Gameweek 2 of the Premier League. The defensive midfielder featured in Chelsea's games against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur back in August but hasn't played in any matches since then.

Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, has made four appearances for the Blues across all competitions but has so far failed to make any goal contributions. All eyes will be on the two players to step up as the season progresses.

The Blues will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at home next on October 8.

