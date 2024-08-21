Fans are unimpressed as Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka and Chelsea icon Cole Palmer were not named in the PFA Team of the Year. The PFA Premier League Team of the Year included Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhães and Kyle Walker in the defense.

Manchester City's Rodri and Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard earned the spots in the midfield. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins were chosen as the forwards for the team.

Saka, who started his senior career at the Emirates in 2018, recorded 16 goals and nine assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season. Palmer netted 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 33 league appearances for the Blues.

On X, fans shared their disappointment with Saka and Palmer not being included in the PFA Team of the Year.

One fan wrote:

"What a joke."

Another added:

"No saka is absolutely psychotic."

"No saka or palmer 😮," another fan chimed in.

One account posted:

"How is palmer not in this?"

Another tweeted:

"NO SAKA BE ASHAMED."

"Robbed palmer here 😒," another posted.

One user wrote:

"😂😂😂 They should change the name to the Unprofessional Footballer's Association."

While another wrote:

"Hahahaha players don’t rate Palmer at all 😂."

Cole Palmer, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 on a seven-year contract with the option of a further year, was named the 2023–24 PFA Fans' Player of the Year while also winning the Premier League Young Player of the Season and the Premier League Game Changer of the Season.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal should have signed Chelsea's Pedro Neto

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes the Gunners should have tried to sign Pedro Neto, who joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window on a seven-year contract. The pundit said (via Football Transfers):

"If Chelsea can keep him fit, I think it is an incredible signing. If you can get Neto on the pitch, he is top draw. I think Arsenal missed a trick with him. If he goes to Arsenal he takes the workload of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Chelsea were very shrewd - they did it very quickly and very quietly. He's a good signing."

Pedro Neto arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £54 million in August. The winger had three goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances for Wolves last season.

