"What a joke", "That weekend is gonna drag' - Manchester United fans fuming at Premier League 2023/24 season opening day fixture

Manchester United fans are seething after being handed a Monday night clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener.

The Premier League have released the list of fixtures for the 2023-24 season. The Red Devils have learned they will face Wolves to kickstart their campaign.

That fixture will take place on Monday (August 14) and they will host Julen Lopetegui's men at Old Trafford. However, fans are unhappy as they would rather have been starting their season on the weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to build on an impressive 2022-23 season in which they finished third in the league. They also won the Carabao Cup while sealing their return to the Champions League.

However, Manchester United will hope to kickstart their campaign differently from how they started the last. They were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion, their only league defeat at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's men face a Wolves side that were languishing in the bottom half of the table for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign. The Molineaux outfit finished 13th but United will be going into the game as heavy favorites.

The Red Devils may have plenty of new faces once the season begins as they have been linked with several players this summer. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount looks the most likely arrival at present. Reports claim that United have had a £40 million bid rejected but are expected to come back in.

Manchester United then travel Tottenham Hotspur on August 19, host Nottingham Forest on August 26 and then head to Arsenal on September 2. It is a testing start to the new Premier League season.

The first Manchester derby against champions Manchester City takes place on September 28. They also face Chelsea on December 6 and Liverpool 10 days later.

However, fans are unhappy about the Red Devils starting their season on a Monday. One fan vented his frustrations:

"Opening game of the season and it’s a Monday night. What a joke."

Another fan alluded to his impatience to watch Ten Hag's men in action:

"That weekend is gonna drag."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's opener against Wolves:

Aimee🌹 @_aimee04 Why is our opening game of next season on a Monday ew Why is our opening game of next season on a Monday ew

Luke Vaughan @lukevaughan1995 Opening game of the season and it’s a Monday night 🤦🏻‍♂️ what a joke. @premierleague Opening game of the season and it’s a Monday night 🤦🏻‍♂️ what a joke. @premierleague

Manchester United set to make offer for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

Ten Hag's side are preparing an offer for Hojlund.

Manchester United are reportedly readying a bid of around £52 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, per Metro.

The Red Devils have reportedly held initial talks with the Danish frontman's intermediaries regarding a move. Ten Hag is eager to sign a center-forward this summer as he looks to bolster his attack.

It comes after United dropped their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane due to Spurs' £100 million valuation. They are also not keen on spending £130 million on Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Hojlund, 20, is emerging as one of Europe's most exciting attackers following a superb season with Atalanta. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes