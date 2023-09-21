"What kind of lineup is this?", "What is Klopp smoking" - Fans react as Liverpool name starting XI to face LASK in Europa League fixture

Liverpool fans are questioning Jurgen Klopp's starting XI to face LASK in the UEFA Europa League at the Raiffeisen Arena later today (September 21).

The Reds kick off their Europa League group stage campaign today against the Austrian club. They have been placed in Group E alongside LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Toulouse.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be aiming to continue their good start to the season, having won four and drawn one of their five Premier League games so far.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been given a chance to impress in goal, ahead of Alisson Becker. Stefan Bajcetic surprisingly starts at right-back ahead of Joe Gomez, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out due to injury. Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the rest of the back four.

Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliot start in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch who is set to make his full debut for the Reds. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and 17-year-old Ben Doak complete the starting XI.

Fans have reacted with uncertainty, particularly when Klopp's decision to start Bajcetic as a right-back after missing more than six months of football due to injury. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Is Klopp trying to gamble this game? What kind of lineup is this?"

Another wrote:

"Wow BAJCETIC right back? What is Klopp smoking?"

This is the first competitive match between Liverpool and LASK in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp and Co. have only lost one of their last eight games against Austrian clubs in European competitions and will be fancying their chances of securing all three points today.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip expresses desire to stay beyond 2024

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip recently hinted at his desire to stay at Anfield beyond 2024. His contract with the club is set to expire next summer and is reportedly set to leave as a free agent.

Matip was one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings at the club, having joined from Schalke in 2016. Over the course of seven seasons, the 32-year-old has made 190 appearances across all competitions and won seven major trophies for the Reds.

Matip spoke to Sky Germany and said (via This is Anfield):

"Here in Liverpool, with these absolutely top conditions, you can’t just leave. I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to constantly change clubs. But everyone has to decide that for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful.”

He added:

“If in the end it was just [Schalke and Liverpool], I would be perfectly happy. But in football you never know for sure.”

Matip has made three appearances for the Reds this season, keeping one clean sheet.