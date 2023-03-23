"What kind of question is that?" – Ibrahima Konate says Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is 'on a different planet' when compared to France teammate

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has laughed off comparisons between Virgil van Dijk and Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Van Dijk, 31, has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the world since joining the Reds from Southampton for £75 million in 2018. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of seven trophies.

Upamecano, on the other hand, is considered to be among the top up-and-coming defenders since elevating his level at Bayern Munich. Since departing RB Leipzig for around £37 million in 2021, he has tasted Bundesliga success alongside lifting two DFL-Supercup crowns.

During an interview with Eurosport, Konate was asked to compare Van Dijk to his France teammate Upamecano. Responding with a smile, he said:

"What kind of question is that? You can't compare the two. With Upamecano, we are in the same category even if he is a very high competitor. But Van Dijk, I put him on a different planet. We're both still a long way from achieving what he did. Although I believe that we will get there one day. I have no doubt about it."

Lavishing huge praise on Van Dijk, Konate continued:

"He has his own technique, it's incredible. His determination, his drive... He has a certain aura on the pitch, you always feel it. It's truly an exceptional chance to play with him. But I also have to look at my own career and not look at him as a fan all the time."

Overall, the 2019 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 19 goals and 11 assists in 212 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Ibrahima Konate outlines his Liverpool plan

Speaking to Eurosport, Ibrahima Konate asserted that he wants to be a Liverpool player for a prolonged period of time. He elaborated:

"When you play for Liverpool, the question is, 'Where can I go next?' And to last at this club, you have to perform. My goal is to be part of the team in the short and long term, and to win all the titles."

Opining about Liverpool's struggles so far this season, Konate added:

"We'll admit it: this season is more complicated for the whole club. Nobody is better placed to talk about the reasons than the coach. We were unlucky to have a lot of injured players like me at the beginning of the season. Maybe we were short of manpower and the workload was intense. But the season is still not over."

Liverpool are currently languishing in sixth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 42 points from 26 games. They are seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more matches.

