“What kind of sense does that make?” - Liverpool legend blasts Chelsea board for Enzo Maresca appointment

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol is shocked by Chelsea announcing the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club's new manager following Mauricio Pochettino's exit. The Argentine was sacked only after a season in charge, with the Blues finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Maresca, who worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has been handed a five year contract by Chelsea.

Unable to understand the move, Nicol told ESPN (via HITC):

"There is no way this is straight up five years. Not a chance. It's not possible. They have made a lot of decisions, Chelsea, and they have all been wrong. Surely, even they will learn from having to pay Potter up over a five-year period not to do that again."

Trending

"But then again, you know what? They have given Maresca the job. You have got to scratch your head. I'm really, really trying very hard to think of a good reason why this could even be a calculated risk. A good calculated risk," he continued.

"It's not even that. How about we have a young team, who need guidance, so I know what we will do. Let's get a young inexperienced manager and hope that he is able to guide them. What kind of sense does that make?" Nicol added.

Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea's manager in September 2022 and was sacked only seven months into the role.

Ex-England player believes Arsenal goalkeeper will join either Chelsea or Liverpool

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped by former England star Paul Robinson to join Liverpool or Chelsea this summer. According to Metro, the Gunners shot-stopper has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

However, Robinson doesn't see that happening amid rumors of new Blues boss Enzo Maresca's interest in bringing in a goalkeeper this summer.

He told Football Insider (via Metro):

"I don't think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad. I think there's a move for him in the Premier League. The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don't seem to be the level you want."

"If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there's an opportunity for him to go there and be a number one with Alisson," Robinson added.

It's unlikely that Rasmdale would want to fight it out for a starting spot with Alisson at Anfield, who is contracted with the club till the summer of 2027.

Ramsdale spent the entirety of the 2023-24 season making just six Premier League appearances, serving as David Raya's deputy.