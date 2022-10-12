What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth and how much does the PSG star earn in 2022?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-paid footballers and sportspersons in the world right now.

The Frenchman signed a bumper three-year contract with his club this summer, having flirted with the idea of leaving Paris. While many expected speculations involving his future to end following the signing of the deal, those rumors have returned just months later.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is unhappy at PSG and wants to leave the club as soon as possible. However, the Parisians' sporting director Luis Campos has revealed that the star forward has not told him anything about a potential exit (via Romano).

Given all the speculation around the future of one of the brightest talents in world football, let's take a quick look at Mbappe's net worth and weekly salary at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe weekly salary, net worth

Net Worth $150 million Date of Birth December 20, 1998 Age 23 Gender Male Height 1.78m Country of Origin France Source of Wealth Football and Endorsements Last Updated October 12, 2022

Early Life

Kylian Mbappe was born on December 20, 1998, in Paris, France, to Wilfried, a football coach, and Fayza, a former handball player. The 23-year-old also has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain's U-19 team.

Career

Kylian Mbappe broke through at AS Monaco before joining PSG.

Kylian Mbappe was originally coached by his father Wilfried at French club AS Bondby. He then moved to INF Clarefountaine's youth team in 2011 and spent two years there before joining AS Monaco's youth team in 2013.

Having spent two years with Monaco's B team and U19 side, Mbappe was promoted to the senior side in 2015. The youngster made a slow start to his first season with the first team, scoring one goal and laying out an assist in 11 Ligue 1 matches.

However, he took massive strides in his second campaign, registering 28 goals and 14 assists in 46 matches across all competitions. Thanks to his exploits, Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and mounted an incredible run to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe started the 2017-18 season with Monaco, but moved on loan to rivals PSG on deadline day of the summer transfer window. He featured 44 times for the Parisians that campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists.

The French giants made his move permanent for an unbelievable €180 million in the summer of 2018.

Since inking a permanent deal, Mbappe has made 186 appearances for PSG, scoring 162 goals and laying out 72 assists. He has also won four more Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, two French League Cups and three French Super Cups.

Mbappe notably played a key role in PSG's run to the Champions League final during the 2019-20 season.

He has also featured 59 times for France, having made his debut back in 2017. The attacker has recorded 28 goals and 21 assists for Les Bleus. He played a starring role in their 2018 FIFA World Cup victory, scoring four goals.

Mbappe also lifted the second edition of the UEFA Nations League with France in 2021.

FAQs

What is Kylian Mbappe's weekly salary?

As per Capology, Mbappe earns around €1,748,269 a week under the terms of his current contract with PSG.

What is Kylian Mbappe's yearly salary?

Capology's data suggests that Mbappe currently earns roughly €90,910,000 a year at PSG.

How much has Kylian Mbappe earned over the course of his career?

Mbappe has earned a gross total of €211,531,000 since starting his senior career in the 2015-16 season with AS Monaco, as per Capology.

When does Kylian Mbappe's current contract expire?

Mbappe is contracted to PSG until the summer of 2025.

