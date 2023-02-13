What did Kylian Mbappe tell Neymar about his injury ahead of Bayern Munich clash? PSG superstar reveals

Neymar has revealed that his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe is feeling good ahead of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich. The Frenchman is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier suggested last week that Kylian Mbappe was not going to make it to the UEFA Champions League first leg. However, the striker has made a stunning return to training a day ahead of the clash.

Neymar has now revealed that Mbappe is feeling good and hinted that the Frenchman could feature against Bayern Munich. He said:

"He's an extremely important player, a great player. When the three of us are together, we feel very strong. He told me he felt good. These are good signs."

Leroy Sane looking forward to facing PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

PSG lost their best chance of winning the UEFA Champions League when they faced Bayern Munich in the 2020 final. Les Parisiens' former player Kingsley Coman scored the lone goal and that saw Thomas Tuchel lose his job.

PSG have now bolstered their squad with several new additions and believe that they can get the win. Leroy Sane spoke about the Ligue 1 side ahead of the clash and said:

"PSG have outstanding players. I remember when I was younger and couldn't believe I was suddenly playing against players of this caliber. Previously I'd only seen them on the PlayStation or on TV – and then all of a sudden you're standing next to them on the pitch (laughs)."

Sane admitted that the Bundesliga side need to focus on their own game instead of thinking about who they are facing. He added:

"Early on in my career, I lay in bed at night after games like this and was still a bit dazed by what had just happened. You have to focus on your game and just enjoy it. We know what to do."

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form this season and has always stepped up in big matches. He proved himself on the biggest stage in world football last year by scoring a hat-trick in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

