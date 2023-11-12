"What a line up", "Chelski getting cooked" - Fans react as Manchester City name XI to face Chelsea in the PL

Manchester City fans have reacted online to the starting XI as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on November 12.

The Blues will be concerned about the latter's recent triumphs but they come off a dramatic 4-1 victory at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea's rollercoaster season sees them at a critical juncture. They have secured a pair of strong victories over Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham in their last two games across competitions. Despite this, they find themselves in a precarious 10th place in the league, a stark contrast to their opponents.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been a powerhouse on their home ground, recently decimating Bournemouth and Young Boys. They are inclined to continue this strong form by dealing with the Blues, whose struggles at Stamford Bridge are well-documented.

Notably, Mauricio Pochettino's men have won just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches. Manchester City, conversely, have been prolific scorers, especially at home, but have shown only a slight vulnerability on the road.

With the line-ups now public, fans are fervently expressing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) as one fan wrote:

"What a line up"

Another added:

"Chelski getting cooked"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Manchester City best in the world ahead of Sunday's clash

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Manchester City, labeling them the "best team in the world". This recognition comes as City, the defending champions, lead the Premier League with a game in hand.

Pochettino, mindful of the formidable challenge posed by Pep Guardiola's squad, has expressed admiration for their consistent excellence. Ahead of the game, he stated (via Eurosport):

“For me, it is the best team, the best coaching staff, the best manager. We need to praise, we need to tell the truth, it is the best or one of the best organisations in the world. When you show the results it's because you are doing things top to bottom really well. We need to give credit to all of the organisation."

Despite the daunting task, Pochettino is determined not to cast Chelsea in the role of the underdog:

“It's going to be a challenge, we want to compete against them, I think we are going to try and compete our best, and what we want is three points, they are important for us.”

With Manchester City eyeing their fourth consecutive Premier League title under Guardiola's guidance, Sunday's match will test Chelsea's resolve.