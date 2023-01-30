What is Lionel Messi's net worth? PSG superstar's contract and off the field earnings explained 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's net worth and his total earnings on and off the pitch have been revealed.

According to Forbes, the Argentina international is the highest-paid athlete on the planet.

The report claims that the PSG attacker took home a total of $130 million between May 2021 and May 2022.

According to Forbes, Lionel Messi earned an astonishing $75 million in on-field earnings over the past year, which is more than any other athlete on the planet.

The World Cup-winner is on a $35 million-a-year deal with PSG, which means he earns $738,000 a week, or $105,000 a day, or $8,790 per hour.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged $25 million as a joining fee when he joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the PSG superstar earned a total of $55 million over the past year, bettered only by tennis superstar Roger Federer and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Lionel Messi also earned $20 million-a-year from his partnership with cryptocurrency "fan token" platform Socios.

The former Barcelona attacker also earns a fortune from his endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Budweiser and PepsiCo.

Lionel Messi also became Hard Rock International's first ever athlete brand ambassador in June last year.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “My WhatsApp was exploted. I started to answer my family, but then I spent a couple of days answering. I had a million messages on Instagram, I was blocked… I wasn't looking to have the most liked photo, people wanted to see me with the cup.” Leo Messi: “My WhatsApp was exploted. I started to answer my family, but then I spent a couple of days answering. I had a million messages on Instagram, I was blocked… I wasn't looking to have the most liked photo, people wanted to see me with the cup.” https://t.co/jXX3OdDVGy

As per Forbes, the PSG superstar's net worth is almost a staggering $600 million. He has earned $1.15 billion during his entire career on-and-off the field.

Among current athletes, only LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods have earned more than Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is an avid car lover and spends a lot of his money on luxury sportscars.

He owns a $2 million Pagani Zonda Tricolore, a Ferrari F430 Spyder, a Dodge Charger SRT8 and a Maserati Gran Turismo among others.

He is s rumored to have bought the most expensive car in history, a 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti, for $37 million in 2016. However, he has denied any speculation.

Lionel Messi has also invested a lot of his earnings in properties, the most expensive one being a $7 million mansion on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The PSG attacker also owns an "eco-house" themed around his career, a mansion in his home town of Rosario, Argentina.

He also owns the entire floor of a luxury condominium in Saint Isles Beach, Florida, for which he paid $7.3 million in 2021.

Since 2017, Messi has also owned the hotel chain MiM Hotels, operated by Majestic Hotel Group, which has resorts in Ibiza, Majorca and Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar also owns a $15 million private jet, which includes two kitchens and bathrooms, and can accommodate up to 16 passengers.

He also does a lot of humanitarian work. The Lionel Messi Foundation, formed in 2007 in partnership with UNICEF, helps unprivileged children across the world.

In 2017, Messi donated his own money to help the foundation build classrooms for 1,600 war-orphaned children in Syria.

Key reason why Lionel Messi will not leave PSG revealed by Guillem Balague

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has highlighted the key reason why Lionel Messi is unlikely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

As reported by El Futbolero, the reliable transfer expert has backed the Argentine to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Balague has claimed that Messi and his family are extremely happy and well settled in the French capital Paris.

He also shares a solid bond with the PSG hierarchy as per Balague, which was not the case with him at Barcelona in the latter stages of his stint at Camp Nou.

