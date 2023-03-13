What did Luka Modric tell Dani Carvajal? Revealing Real Madrid superstar’s rallying cry during iconic PSG comeback

A new Apple TV+ series titled “Real Madrid: Hasta el final” sheds light on Los Blancos’ heroic UEFA Champions League campaign in the 2021-22 season. In one clip, Luka Modric discloses that he promised Dani Carvajal an epic return leg in Madrid after losing the first leg to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Real Madrid enjoyed arguably the best-ever Champions League campaign in history in the 2021-22 season. They beat PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the knockout rounds before getting the better of Liverpool in the final.

Their journey began with a stunning 3-2 comeback win over French juggernauts PSG in the Round-of-16. They endured a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. In the return leg, they were 1-0 down (2-0 aggregate) at half-time and needed to climb a mountain in the last 45. Skipper Karim Benzema emerged as Real Madrid’s messiah, scoring a hat-trick and firing his team into the quarter-finals.

In the documentary, Modric talks about his belief in Madrid’s ability to bounce back. He recalls how he promised Carvajal that Los Merengues would turn it around in the second leg. The 37-year-old says in the documentary:

“There was a lot of criticism and such, and we knew that we had to change. But despite not playing well and that they were better, when I left the field I gave Carvajal a message that turned out to be true.”

Modric said:

“We are going to crush them (PSG) in the return leg (in Madrid).”

PSG dominated three of the four halves of the tie, but Los Blancos’ never-say-die attitude allowed them to overpower the visitors in the final half.

Karim Benzema, who scored another hat-trick in the quarter-final first-leg against Chelsea, ended the 2021-22 Champions League campaign with 15 goals. It marked his best-ever campaign in the prestigious cup competition.

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos could leave if club sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in the summer. The outlet also believes that the transfer could have a massive impact on the futures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

It has been reported that Croatian ace Modric does not have a problem with Bellingham’s arrival. He would be open to the idea of remaining for another season to help the Borussia Dortmund man acclimatize. Kroos, on the other hand, reportedly does not want more competition in midfield.

Real Madrid already have Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield alongside Modric and Kroos. The German wishes to continue as an integral part of the midfield, which could be jeopardized by Bellingham’s arrival.

Both Kroos and Modric will see their contracts run out in June 2023. The pair have been in exceptional form in the 2022-23 season, featuring in every important game when fit.

While Kroos has scored twice and claimed five assists in 35 games, Modric has scored six times and provided five assists in 36 matches across competitions.

