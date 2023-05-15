"What doesn't make sense now will soon bring you clarity and peace" – Hiba Abouk sends message to PSG star Achraf Hakimi after divorce 

Hiba Abouk has shared an inspirational message on her social media following her divorce from Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi, who has reportedly been accused of rape.

Earlier in March this year, Abouk decided to file for divorce after the Moroccan star was accused of sexually abusing a young girl in Paris. She also demanded a hefty divorce settlement in the aftermath of the scandalous reports.

However, with Hakimi's fortune reportedly being in his mother's name, the 36-year-old actress was taken aback. Despite the twist in the tale, the Spaniard's legal team has asked for a whopping €10 million from the ace, as per La Vanguardia.

Meanwhile, the El Principe lead actress is attempting to rebuild her life away from the media hullaballoo. Taking to Instagram, Abouk shared a motivational passage from author Idil Ahmed on her story. It read:

"Be very patient with yourself. Keep reminding yourself that things are working out for you. What doesn't make sense now will soon bring you clarity and peace. You'll understand why certain things happen a certain way. It's all in divine timing. Stay positive about everything."

During an interview with Elle magazine, Abouk shed light on her life following her divorce. She elaborated:

"There are some days when I'm truly fine and others when you have to know how to deal with the blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated. That can throw you off balance a bit. When you separate, you restructure your life and you take pressure off. I decided to fight for myself. I have zero attachment to material things."

Abouk, who was born in Madrid to Tunisian immigrants, met the PSG right-back in 2018. In 2020, the couple decided to get married in a private ceremony before the birth of their first child. Their second child was born in 2022.

PSG prepared to offload Achraf Hakimi this summer: Reports

According to L'Equipe, PSG are prepared to offload Achraf Hakimi in the upcoming summer transfer window due to a number of reasons. The Parisians' top brass are unhappy with his recent sending-off in his team's 3-1 Ligue 1 home defeat against Lorient. They are also of the opinion that the star has a harmful influence on Kylian Mbappe.

Hakimi, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Parc des Princes, has received a lot of flak for his poor outings since the turn of the year. He has registered five goals and as many assists in 38 games for PSG so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Hakimi's reported availability has alerted Chelsea. However, the Blues are set to face tough competition from Manchester United for the €70 million-rated defender's signature this summer, according to Football Insider.

Poll : 0 votes