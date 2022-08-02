“What manager has had to confront the type of problems he’s had this year?” – Graeme Souness makes interesting claim on Tuchel who can still bring ‘success’ to Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has backed Thomas Tuchel to remain as Chelsea's manager for the upcoming seasons and bring them success. He urged the new owners to stick with the German as he has dealt well with the problems on and off the pitch over the last few months.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards were talking on Sky Bet's Start Of Season Debate with Souness earlier this week. All three backed Tuchel to stay at Chelsea when asked if the manager would get sacked by Christmas.

The Liverpool legend was most vocal in his support for Tuchel. He praised him for how he handled problems related to the change in ownership, club sanctions, and record-signing Lukaku wanting to leave. He said:

"Who has had to confront those problems? What manager has had to confront the type of problems he's had this year? I think he's come across so well. I think he's a good manager. The business plan under the previous owner was hire and fire. I'd like to think the new owners will be a bit pragmatic. If they stick with this guy, I think he'll bring them success."

Chelsea not ready for the Premier League season

Thomas Tuchel has claimed Chelsea are not ready for the Premier League season. He believes his players are not at their best and need some more time to recover from the long pre-season.

He said:

"It was a pretty long pre-season. Tiring and exhausting to be in the US for so long, and having to travel again today under the circumstances is not so easy, pretty demanding. After this weekend, we prepare for nothing else other than Everton. The season is right in front of the door."

He strictly emphasized how unprepared his men are and that there are a number of things they need to improve on.

"There is a lot of positive stuff, but we need to improve. We are not ready yet. We don't have to be ready yet. We have another week and then it is time to be on the best level. It is always nice when the season arrives. We will have this week. There is still some way to go."

Chelsea defeated Udinese and Club America in the pre-season but lost to Charlotte and Arsenal.

