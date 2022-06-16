Three possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Chelsea spent a club-record £97.5 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window of 2021.

The Belgium international has struggled since making the switch, scoring just eight goals in 28 league appearances last season. He has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

B/R Football @brfootball Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to Inter and is willing to reduce his salary to complete the move, reports @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to Inter and is willing to reduce his salary to complete the move, reports @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/Z8NYRzIlHJ

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are exploring the possibility of bringing him back to the San Siro. The Italian club are in contact with the Blues to sign Lukaku on loan.

Thomas Tuchel will look to sign his replacement this transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is among the most talented attackers of his generation

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is one of the best attackers of his generation. He could be a perfect fit under Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Kane has been a consistent goalscorer for Spurs over the years. He has scored 182 goals in 278 league appearances for the north London club so far. The England international was named in the Premier League 'Team of the Season' on five separate occasions and also boasts three Premier League Golden Boots in his trophy cabinet.

The 28-year-old attacker was linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in last summer's transfer window. He was heavily linked with Manchester City but the Cityzens were not willing to comply with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's demands (as per ESPN). A reported ask of £150 million scared off other potential suitors as well.

However, with just two years left on his current contract, he will be available for a lot less than that this summer.

#2 Victor Osimhen

Can Victor Osimhen replace Romelu Lukaku?

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season with Napoli. He scored 14 goals and assisted two more in 27 Serie A games last term. His performances earned him the Serie A 'Best Young Player' accolade.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA



A legend in the making Victor Osimhen has now entered the top-10 of Nigeria's all-time leading scorers.A legend in the making Victor Osimhen has now entered the top-10 of Nigeria's all-time leading scorers.A legend in the making 💫 https://t.co/fpPqDlqi9b

Osimhen is an explosive attacker whose key strengths are his finishing and dribbling skills, along with his ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he averaged 3.4 shots, 0.6 key passes, 1.9 aerial duels and 1.1 dribbles per 90 in Serie A last term.

As per The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are currently battling to sign the Nigeria international. Thomas Tuchel has a battle on his hands if he wants to bring the striker to Stamford Bridge.

#3 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus could replace Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has played 159 Premier League games for the Cityzens so far, scoring 58 goals.

The Brazil international played a vital role in City's Premier League triumph last season, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances. He has also scored four goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances.

However, the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will significantly impact his game time next season. He could look to move away from the club in this window to progress his career.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Gabriel Jesus. The Blues need to act faster if they are to bring him in to replace Romelu Lukaku.

