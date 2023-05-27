"What a monster", "Doing his own treble" - Fans react as Manchester City star Erling Haaland makes Premier League history with awards double

Bursting onto the scene with a power-packed performance, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has secured his position as the crowning jewel of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old star striker just etched his name into Premier League history by clinching an impressive double in the season awards. The Norwegian won both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Young Player of the Season, and football fans are astonished by his prowess.

Fending off fierce competitors like Kevin De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka, Haaland won the Premier League Player of the Season. Fans poured onto Twitter, leaving no stone unturned to shower their praise on the young forward, their tweets resonating with awe and respect:

Delivering an astonishing performance in his maiden season with the reigning Premier League champions, Erling Haaland has demonstrated a goal-scoring prowess never witnessed before. His tally stands at a staggering 36 goals across just 35 league games - an exceptional strike rate. Not limiting himself to merely scoring, the dynamic forward also notched up eight assists in the top-flight league.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian was bestowed with the prestigious Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year accolade. Adding another feather to his cap, he has now broken the record for the most goals scored in a single 38-game Premier League season.

As the curtain comes down on this eventful season, all eyes are fixed on Manchester City's final showdown against Brentford this Sunday (May 28). With the phenomenal form he's in, Erling Haaland could potentially add to his already astounding Premier League goal count.

Manchester City prepare to secure a historic treble, as Erling Haaland continues to exceed expectations

As City bask in the glory of their Premier League triumph, their focus now sharpens towards a historic treble, a massive accomplishment. Standing between them and this landmark achievement are the formidable forces of Manchester United and Inter Milan in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, respectively.

For Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's master tactician, the latter battle presents a golden opportunity to lay his hands on the coveted Champions League trophy. This prize has notably managed to slip away from his grasp since he took the reins at the Etihad.

The triumphant feeling of lifting the Premier League title is still fresh for Erling Haaland and his teammates. They basked in their moment of glory last weekend after trouncing Chelsea at the Etihad. The victory was even sweeter given the formidable challenge presented by Arsenal throughout the season.

Mikel Arteta's men had led the Premier League table for a considerable part of the campaign, but the relentless Manchester City now proudly sit atop with an eight-point lead.

