"What a player" - Aaron Ramsey and Marquinhos impressed with Arsenal star on Instagram after stunning display against Tottenham Hotspur

Ligue 1 club Nice's midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal winger Marquinhos have joined many others in singing praises for Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka. The latter put on a scintillating display in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 1.

The Gunners secured a 3-1 victory over their North London rivals in front of their home crowd at the Emirates. Thomas Partey smashed the ball into the back of the net from outside the box and Gabriel Jesus continued his stellar form with a goal in the 49th minute.

Xhaka closed the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 67th minute assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

Harry Kane did manage to score a goal after converting a penalty that Richarlison won for the Lilywhites. However, the goal was in vain as Arsenal took home all three points with the blow of the final whistle.

Xhaka took to Instagram to express his joy after his side's emphatic victory that retained their top spot in the Premier League table.

Ramsey and Marquinhos joined in to praise the Switzerland international's strong display against Spurs. The former Arsenal midfielder commented:

"Yes Granit!!!"

Xhaka's Gunners teammate said:

"What a player."

Xhaka has played an instrumental role in manager Mikel Arteta's outstanding start to the 2022-23 campaign. Under the Spaniard's management, the Gunners have won seven of their eight Premier League encounters so far and find themselves atop the league table.

Xhaka has scored two goals and three assists in nine appearances across competitions for Arteta's outfit this term.

Granit Xhaka sends emotional message to Arsenal fans following 3-1 victory in North London Derby

The Arsenal star was emotional after songs of his name roared throughout the Emirates in their encounter with Tottenham.

Xhaka also spoke about the incident that occurred between himself and the fans three years ago during the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The former Gunners captain swore at fans after being jeered at by them when he was substituted in the encounter. As a result, Xhaka was stripped of his captaincy by former manager Unai Emery.

He said (via Tribal Football):

"After seven years at the club and after what happened three years ago, I never thought I would speak about this [having a song sung about him by the home fans]. It makes me very proud. As long as I'm here I'll give everything for this football club. It makes me proud because it was hard work to get here."

