“What a player” – Arsenal star appears to take swipe at Joao Felix after he gets sent off on Chelsea debut

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares appeared to mock Chelsea's new signing Joao Felix after he suffered a debut to forget against Fulham. The Portuguese attacker was sent off after a reckless challenge on Kenny Tete.

Felix went in studs first on Tete and was subsequently shown a red card for his troubles in the 58th minute. It was a nightmare start to life for the Atletico Madrid loanee.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal before deciding to join Chelsea in a loan deal worth around £8.8 million. Tavares, who is on loan at Marseille from the Gunners, appears to have made a joke at Felix's expense. He tweeted:

"Joao Felix. What a player anyway."

It was a sorry end to what had been an impressive debut for the Blues forward. He was threatening Fulham before his sending-off. The Portuguese is only set to be a Chelsea player for six months. However, he is set to miss the next three fixtures for the Blues through a suspension.

Graham Potter already has plenty of issues to deal with at the moment at Stamford Bridge. Injuries are building up, with Denis Zakaria becoming the latest player to pick up an issue. Felix's absence is a massive blow.

The Blues are trailing their London rivals 2-1 after their former winger Willian opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a deflected effort. Kalidou Koulibaly equalized in the 47th minute from close range.

Potter's men seemed to be turning the tide until Felix was given his marching orders. Fulham capitalized through Cartlos Vinicius, who struck in the 73rd minute. Chelsea are 10th and are set to lose their fifth match in seven league fixtures.

Ally McCoist stunned by Chelsea paying £10 million to sign Arsenal target Felix

McCoist questions the Blues paying £10 million to beat Arsenal to Felix.

The Blues beat Arsenal to the loan signing of Felix, but their decision to pay a £10 million fee to Atletico has been met with some bemusement. Rangers legend McCoist can't understand why the Blues would pay such a fee for the Portuguese

McCoist told talkSPORT:

"I’ve got to say I can’t believe we’re paying £10m for a loan now – absolute madness. I like Joao Felix [but] I don’t think he’s the answer to Chelsea’s problems. They need a centre-forward. Plus, I don’t think he’s consistent enough."

He continued:

“I watched him closely at the World Cup and I thought he did some brilliant things. I thought he had one or two good games. But he’s one of those players, for me, he just leaves you wanting a little bit more.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 27 - With the inclusion of João Félix in tonight's starting XI, Chelsea have now used more players in the Premier League this season (27) than they did in the entirety of last season (26). Battalion. 27 - With the inclusion of João Félix in tonight's starting XI, Chelsea have now used more players in the Premier League this season (27) than they did in the entirety of last season (26). Battalion. https://t.co/uX3a6KyMZd

Felix started his first game for Potter's side despite only joining the club the day before. He made 20 appearances for Atletico, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

