"What a player he became" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged the rise of Jarrod Bowen ahead of his team's clash against West Ham United on Saturday. The Reds have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old attacker recently.

Klopp labelled Bowen as an unbelievable player for the Hammers, in his most recent press conference. The German tactician was quoted as saying in this regard:

"Bowen. What a player he became, unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull, and he was really good that time. But not sure a lot of people expected this chap to become an unbelievable player."

Bowen joined West Ham from Championship side Hull City in January 2020 for a fee of around £19 million.

The 25-year-old Englishman has become one of West Ham's key players under David Moyes. Bowen has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 38 games for the Hammers across competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for a new attacker recently. The Reds were linked with Bowen and Leeds United's Raphinha before signing Luis Diaz in January.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking for adequate replacements for their renowned attacking triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. All three forwards have less than 18 months remaining on their respective contracts.

Liverpool return to league action following wins in domestic Cups

Liverpool return to Premier League action after playing being in action in domestic cups. The Reds defeated beat in the Carabao Cup final on penalties on Sunday to claim their victory in the competition

They then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. It is the first time Liverpool have made it through to the quarter-finals of the competition under Klopp.

The Reds now face West Ham United in the Premier League. They secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Leeds the last time they played in the league.

Following their game against the Hammers, the Reds will host Inter Milan in the Champions League in the Round of 16 second leg. They secured a 2-0 win at the San Siro in the first leg of the tie. The Reds are favourites to advance to the quarter-finals.

