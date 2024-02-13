“What a player” - Enzo Fernandez salutes Chelsea teammate after win against Crystal Palace

Enzo Fernandez has hailed fellow teammate Cole Palmer following the latter's brilliant display in Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (February 12).

Palmer, 21, grabbed two assists against Palace to take his tally to 14 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions this season. The English forward is currently enjoying a remarkable campaign with the Blues since joining last summer from Manchester City.

Chelsea spent a transfer fee in the region of £42.5 million to secure the services of the highly rated left-footed forward last summer. His performance last night drew a lot of compliments from fans and even his fellow teammates, including Fernandez.

The Argentine international lauded Palmer on Instagram while reacting to a post from the English forward. His comment read:

"What a player".

Palmer provided the assist for both of Chelsea's goals in stoppage time against the Eagles. Gallagher scored (90+1') to put his team 2-1 up before Fernandez sealed the win three minutes later.

Conor Gallagher heaps praise on Chelsea manager after brilliant win against Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher was full of praise for Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine was able to guide his team to a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea came from a goal down to secure all three points and made it two wins in their last two games across all competitions. 'Player of the Match' Gallagher, who grabbed a brace in the encounter, was full of kind words for the Argentine after the full-time whistle.

The English midfielder revealed that it was Pochettino's second-half tactics that helped the Blues turn the game around at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Palace, said, via GOAL:

"In the second half the gaffer gave us more structure in their half of the pitch to try and create more chances. Having the two strikers to make more runs in behind to create more space which I think it did. It was really good from the manager and definitely helped us to play better."

The win now moves Chelsea to 10th position on the league table with 34 points after 24 games. Next up for the west London giants is an away trip to face defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 17