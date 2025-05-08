"What a player, good to have him back" - Rasmus Hojlund praises Manchester United teammate after UEL S/F win over Athletic Club

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has heaped praises on teammate Amad Diallo after his impressive cameo against Athletic Club. The Red Devils came from a goal down to win 4-1 at home to the Spanish side, booking their place in the UEFA Europa League final.

Goal-shy for much of the season, Hojlund scored his sixth Europa League goal in 14 appearances in the competition against Athletic Club. The Denmark international had the simple job of tapping in from close range after Amad set him up with a cut-back from the right flank.

Speaking after the game, the 22-year-old praised Amad's contribution in the game. He expressed happiness at the return to fitness of the Ivory Coast international and thanked him for setting up his goal.

"Happy to score another goal, thanks to Amad. What a player, good to have him back as well."

Amad Diallo made another appearance off the bench as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. The 22-year-old played for 27 minutes after his introduction in place of Alejandro Garnacho, who had a day to forget in front of goal.

Amad completed 81% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles during his time on the pitch. He won both of his ground duels and won the only aerial duel he contested, and made two ball recoveries.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would have been proud of the performance of his team after they came from a goal down to win. They will return to San Mames on May 21st for the final of the competition against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mount scores first Old Trafford goals in Manchester United win

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount scored his first goals at Old Trafford since arriving from Chelsea in 2023. The Englishman scored a brace to help the Red Devils claim a 4-1 win at home to Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Without the trio of Nico Williams, Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet, Athletic Club took the lead through Mikel Jauregizar after 31 minutes. Mount replaced Manuel Ugarte after 62 minutes and curled home his side's equaliser ten minutes later.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 80th minute as Casemiro headed home a cross from Bruno Fernandes. They doubled their advantage five minutes later as Amad Diallo set up Rasmus Hojlund to score from close range. Their fourth goal came in added time, as Mount found the net from range.

Manchester United had 52% of the ball and generated 2.00 xG from 11 shots, five of which were on target. Athletic Club scored with their only shot on target in the game and generated only 0.79 xG.

