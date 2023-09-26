"What a player" - Michael Owen in awe of 'incredible' PL star linked with a move to Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was in awe of Kaoru Mitoma after his game-changing impact in Brighton & Hove Albion's 3-1 win against Bournemouth on 24 September.

With the game tied at 1-1, manager Roberto de Zerbi brought Mitoma on, who scored within 17 seconds of the restart. He ran with the ball at Bournemouth's defense before playing it out wide.

Mitoma finished the move with a neat first-time toe-poke inside the box to hand Brighton the advantage. The 1.78-meter-tall winger isn't known for his aerial prowess but he was on hand to head in Pervis Estupinan's cross in the 77th minute.

After watching the Japan international's first goal, Owen told Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"Incredible, incredible. What an introduction that is from Mitoma. What a player that is. It’s a great little finish. He didn’t stop there because, this time, with his head just ghosting between two defenders and flicks it into the far corner.

"If you need someone to change the course of the game and you look back to your bench and see him, then you must be rubbing your hands together."

According to a report by 90min (h/t HITC) earlier this month, Manchester City and Liverpool are both keeping track of Mitoma. The Seagulls signed him for just €3 million from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 before instantly loaning him out to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a year.

In his brief spell at the Amex, the 26-year-old has earned a reputation as one of Europe's finest dribblers. He will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the current season, barring a potential renewal.

Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool already have the best winger in the world

Jordan Henderson, who left Liverpool after a 12-year spell this summer to join Al-Ettifaq, praised former teammate Mohamed Salah in a recent interview.

The Egyptian superstar has finished as the club's top scorer in every season since his move from AS Roma in 2017. He was the subject of heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent months but Liverpool were not open to selling him.

Asked to name the best player in the world at the moment, Henderson told Saudi Sports Company (h/t Liverpool.com):

"The best player in the world from my point of view would have to be Mo Salah — 100 per cent. Maybe I am a little bit biased because he is my friend, but what I've seen is dedication and sacrifice."

The 31-year-old signed a club-record three-year deal at Anfield last year, which sees him take home £400,000 in weekly wages. It remains to be seen if he stays at the club to fulfil the contract amidst continued interest from the SPL.