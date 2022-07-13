"What a ride it's been" - Raheem Sterling sends message to Manchester City fans ahead of Chelsea move

Raheem Sterling has posted a heartfelt message to Manchester City supporters and staff ahead of his imminent move to Chelsea.

According to TalkSPORT, the 27-year-old is set to become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are believed to be paying up to £55 million for the forward.

Sterling has scored 131 times in 339 appearances for the Cityzens following his 2015 move from Liverpool, while also winning four Premier League titles. In a statement posted on social media, the England winger proclaimed:

"Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone associated with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater. What a ride it's been.

"I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, have tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself. I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

Paul Merson believes Raheem Sterling will be "massive miss" for Manchester City ahead of Chelsea move

City are appearing to cash in on a player who only has one year left on his current deal after signing attacking options such as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez earlier in the summer.

However, former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson believes Pep Guardiola will miss Sterling next season, as he told Sky Sports, as per Football Insider:

"I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you're selling lots of goals. People always go to me; 'He's always at the far post tapping them in.'

"He's not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There's an art to what he does. He will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves. If Chelsea went and got him, then that would be a major signing as they're getting a top-quality international footballer, who is at one of the top teams in the world."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



154 - Raheem Sterling

150 - Sadio Mané

145 - Roberto Firmino

144 - Kevin De Bruyne

141 - Fernandinho



Winner. 154 - Raheem Sterling finished on the winning side in 154 of his 225 appearances in the Premier League since signing for @ManCity in 2015-16, the most of any player:154 - Raheem Sterling150 - Sadio Mané145 - Roberto Firmino144 - Kevin De Bruyne141 - FernandinhoWinner. 154 - Raheem Sterling finished on the winning side in 154 of his 225 appearances in the Premier League since signing for @ManCity in 2015-16, the most of any player:154 - Raheem Sterling150 - Sadio Mané145 - Roberto Firmino144 - Kevin De Bruyne141 - FernandinhoWinner. https://t.co/DrGP3fPvgx

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far