What role will rapper Jay Z play in Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's future? New report reveals details

Renowned rapper Jay Z could play a significant role in deciding Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's future. Lukaku has been out on loan at Inter Milan since the start of the season.

He has scored four goals and provided one assist im 14 appearances across competitions this season. While the player struggled with fitness issues and form, he's slowly finding his feet back. The Belgian scored the winner as the Nerazzuri won 1-0 over FC Porto in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Inter are considering extending Lukaku's stay. They paid almost €20 million in loan fee for the Belgian this season. The Italian giants are looking to reduce the fee next term and could use Jay Z in negotiations.

Jay Z found Roc Nation in 2008 and has a close relationship with current Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly. Jay Z's agency has helped Boehley's MLB side, the LA Dodgers, secure multiple transfers.

The duo has also invested millions of dollars in sportswear retailer 'Fanatics', a company worth $18 billion. Due to Jay Z's close association with Boehly, he could come handy in Inter's quest for reducing Lukaku's loan fees.

Thierry Henry says he advised Romelu Lukaku joining Chelsea

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently said that he advised Romelu Lukaku against joining Chelsea in 2021. The Frenchman used to work with Lukaku as Belgium's assistant coach. Henry recently told CBS Sport:

"We had a discussion when he (Lukaku) went to Chelsea, I told him he’s going to find it difficult to play at Chelsea, and that happened to be the case because of the way Tuchel liked to play."

Henry added:

"Pressing, the No.9 and winger have to change, Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him early; he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses; he’s a different type of No.9 to what Tuchel wanted. Now, is he going to fit into what Potter is trying to do? I think they’re struggling with that, let alone with him in the squad."

Henry continued:

"What does he want to do? I don’t think he wants to go back, that’s the main thing. I think he wants to stay at Inter. And that’s where there’s maybe going to be a little clash if they want him back because I think he wants to stay there. The way when he came back. He said it, he said it the other day, ‘everyone knows what I want to do, what I want to do is to stay’."

Lukaku's first season at Stamford Bridge didn't go according to plan. The former Manchester United and Belgium striker only scored 15 goals and provide rwo assists in 44 games across competitions.

