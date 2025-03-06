"What's the funny line up", "Can someone explain this to me" - Chelsea fans left with questions as Enzo Maresca names starting XI vs Copenhagen

Chelsea fans are perplexed by the team selection of coach Enzo Maresca for their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 game against Copenhagen on Thursday. The Blues are up against the Danish side in the first leg of their last-16 encounter at the Parken Stadium as they eye a place in the last eight.

Maresca opted to ring the changes after over a week of rest for his side, while still naming a strong XI for the game in Denmark. Captain Reece James, defender Trevoh Chalobah, and superstar forward Cole Palmer have all been named in the XI for their Conference League debuts.

The Chelsea boss showed his trust in the club's younger players, with teenage duo of Tyrique George and Shumaira Mheuka handed starts in the game. Seventeen-year-old England U-19 international Mheuka is making his full senior debut, having previously made two substitute appearances this season.

The choice of players by Enzo Maresca for the game was strange to the fans, and they took to X to express their surprise at the coach's selection.

A fan referred to the lineup as a funny one.

"What’s the funny line up 😂", they wrote.

Another fan was left confused by the lineup.

"Can someone explain this to me I don’t understand", they posted.

Another fan lauded the decision to leave out a player but questioned the overall selection.

"great benching fatboy but what the hell is this genuinely", they wrote.

A fan questioned if the lineup was real.

"Is this the real line up?", they asked.

A fan pointed out the age of young striker Mheuka as a sign of their getting old.

"A man born on the 20th of May 2007 is starting a European knockout game for Chelsea. We’re officially all uncs now", they posted.

Another fan questioned the system employed for the game.

Benoit Badiashile makes his return to action for Chelsea after recovering from an injury that has kept him out since December. Robert Sanchez also continues in goal for the side, while Malo Gusto starts at left-back.

Young striker set for Chelsea history in Copenhagen clash

Young striker Shumaira Mheuka is set to make history as Chelsea's youngest starter in Europe when the game against Copenhagen kicks off. Born in May 2007, the 17-year-old striker is making his full debut for the Blues at the Parken Stadium.

Mheuka (17 years, 137 days) surpasses Joel Kitamirike (17 years, 196 days) as the youngest player to start a European game for the Blues in their history. He is also only the third player to start in a major European game for the Blues before his 18th birthday, alongside Kitamirike and Josh McEachran.

Shumaira Mheuka came off the bench for his professional debut against Astana last year before also coming off the bench against Southampton last week. The highly-rated youngster will hope for a goalscoring debut for the Blues, as he has a chance to earn his stripes.

