"What’s gonna happen" - Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone comments on future of Arsenal and Chelsea target Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has provided a fresh transfer update on in-demand Portuguese forward Joao Felix amid Chelsea and Arsenal links.

Following Atletico's 2-0 La Liga victory over Elche on Thursday, where Felix got on the scoresheet, the Argentine boss said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“While he’s here, I'll try to get the best out of João Felix for the club. Then we will see what’s gonna happen

The Italian journalist also reported that Felix's agent Jorge Mendes remains in contact with Premier League clubs, increasing the chances of a move to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Chelsea will look to reinforce their attacking department after Armando Broja ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Aston Villa earlier this month. The striker is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2022/23 season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to find the back of the net as well, scoring only one goal so far this term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have suffered a key injury in their attacking department, with Gabriel Jesus picking up a knee injury while playing for Brazil during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Manchester City forward's return date is yet to be determined.

This has forced manager Mikel Arteta to look towards other options, with the Spaniard confirming that the Gunners will be looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming winter transfer window (via BBC).

However, Arteta has had some success with academy product Eddie Nketiah, who scored in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham United earlier this week. The Gunners boss also asserted he has faith in the young English forward to step up and perform in Jesus' absence (via the Daily Mail).

Alexis Mac Allister's prefered club revealed as Arsenal and Chelsea miss out - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion and Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister has decided to join Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Express).

The 24-year-old midfielder's stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with recently-crowned world champions Argentina have made him a very attractive prospect. Mac Allister registered a goal and an assist each at the FIFA World Cup.

Elite Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have also shown an interest in securing the Argentine's services. However, they are set to miss out as Mac Allister's preferred destination is reportedly Juventus.

The midfielder has scored five goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this term. Over the course of his career at the Falmer Stadium, Mac Allister has racked up 86 appearances for the club.

