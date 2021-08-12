What's next for Arsenal after the move for Aaron Ramsdale move crumbles?

Arsenal desperately want to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the current transfer window. Despite being a shot-stopper for back-to-back relegated sides, Ramsdale has garnered praise for his performances. So it was no surprise why Arsenal were one of the first clubs to show a significant interest in signing the 23-year-old keeper.

The prime reason the Gunners pondered considering a prospect like Aaron Ramsdale was to provide competition to Arsenal's number one, Bernd Leno. However, recent reports from Football London suggest the move has fallen through rather abruptly.

The negotiations are said to have crumbled because the Blades remained adamant about their asking of around £30m for Ramsdale. Sheffield's price was sound on several grounds. One of the reasons was that Ramsdale was called up by England boss Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2020 squad.

Initially, it looked like Arsenal were considering matching Sheffield's valuation, but they remained firm about paying in the region of £20m for the player. Talks stalled quickly after both parties couldn't settle on a fee for the player.

What's Arsenal's immediate plan B?

The club is emphasizing the importance of finding a keeper who will challenge Leno throughout the coming season. Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson is the only other goalkeeper that Arsenal have at this point. The youngster will likely be on the bench to face Brentford on Friday.

The sale of Emiliano Martínez was a mistake from the club's perspective. Right now, Martínez is one of the top goalkeepers in the world and Arsenal let him go for a low price to Aston Villa ahead of last season. That mistake needs rectification as Rúnarsson has failed to impress.

🔴 Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheff Utd for £30m



Just a reminder that they sold Emi Martinez for half of that price… pic.twitter.com/DXjsIiYEgx — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 11, 2021

The Gunners will now look across Europe for other options. Richard Garlick, the director of football at the Emirates, has located an ideal Plan B at Ajax. His focus is currently on working on a deal for suspended Ajax keeper André Onana.

The Cameroonian was harshly penalized in February for accidentally consuming a prohibited substance. His suspension will remain in place until November and his contact with the Eredivisie side will run out next summer.

The 25-year-old was enjoying a good run of form for Ajax in their domestic and European campaigns last season. As Onana has not played a single game for Ajax for a long time, Arsenal could gain the upper hand while negotiating with the Lancers.

Andre Onana at Ajax:



🏟️ 204 Apps

🚫 84 Clean sheets

🏆 2x Eredivisie winner

🥈 Europa League runner-up

💰 Potential fee £7M



Aaron Ramsdale at Bournemouth and Sheffield Utd:



🏟️ 92 Apps

🚫 12 Clean sheets

⬇️ 2x Relegations

💰 Potential fee £30M



Guess who Arsenal are in for... pic.twitter.com/2rSe7gX4ju — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 11, 2021

Onana has been at Ajax since 2015 and has represented the senior side in 142 games. He is one of the most promising goalkeepers around Europe who is yet to hit his peak. However, Onana is also under consideration by Inter Milan as a suitable heir to Samir Handanovic.

Onana has to make a tough choice - he could either be the first choice from the get-go at Inter or compete with Leno for minutes.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar