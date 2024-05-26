"What's the point of this XI", "More reason for Xavi to be sacked" - Fans react as Barcelona name starting XI for Sevilla clash

Barcelona fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the lineup for their final clash of the season against Sevilla in La Liga. La Blaugrana's supporters were unhappy that some of the lesser-used players through the campaign still did not get a chance to start.

One fan expressed concern, saying:

"What’s the point of this XI?"

Another believed that this further justified Xavi's sacking, saying:

"More reason for xavi to be sacked.... last game of the season and he couldn't give the bench warmers some minutes."

Here are some fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Even in his last game he doesn't give Roque a start, embarrassing. So happy he is leaving!" said another fan.

Despite being locked into second spot, Xavi has chosen a strong lineup including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. This has concerned fans, who had expected more minutes for players like Vitor Roque, who has made just two starts since joining in January.

The fixture is set to be Xavi's last as manager of Barcelona. He has had a strange situation this year with the club. He initially expressed his intention to step down at the end of the season back in January.

Fans and the board requested him to reconsider and he obliged in April, agreeing to stay longer. However, he has now been sacked by president Joan Laporta, with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reportedly set to replace him.

Xavi set to hold talks with Premier League giants over vacant managerial position after leaving Barcelona: Reports

Xavi could become the next Chelsea boss.

Chelsea are set to enter into negotiations with Xavi's representatives for him to become their next manager. According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the Spaniard has emerged as a candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues shocked many in the footballing world when they announced that they would part ways with Pochettino at the end of the season. Despite a difficult start to the campaign, they finished strong, securing a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. They are also expected to look at the likes of Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, and Leicester's Enzo Maresca.

Xavi, meanwhile, will be on the hunt for a job after an odd season with Barcelona.