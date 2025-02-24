“What do you think” - Karim Benzema speaks up on Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid

Karim Benzema was asked about Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 draw against Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will not have it any easier in this stage of the competition after defeating Manchester City in the playoffs.

Ad

The former France international was asked about who would qualify between the two La Liga outfits, and it seemed clear as to what he thought. He was asked by a journalist (via Madrid Universal):

"Madrid or Atleti in the Champions League round of 16?"

Smiling and hinting at the fact that he's siding with his former team, Real Madrid, Benzema said:

“What do you think?"

It is not surprising at all that Benzema is leaning towards a win for Carlo Ancelotti's side, given his relations with the team. The Frenchman spent 14 years at the club, during which he made 648 appearances across competitions, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists.

Ad

Trending

In this space of time, the former Lyon star managed to win the UEFA Champions League trophy on five occasions and the La Liga title four times. Real Madrid have been extremely successful in the highest European football tournament, having won it a record 15 times.

Behind the current Champions League holders are AC Milan, who have won the competition on seven occasions. Last season, Benzema's former team won the Champions League by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid star is ready to feature in Champions League matches

Charles Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said David Alaba is ready to start Champions League matches amid the club's struggles in the central defensive department. These comments came after the Austria international started the 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday, February 23.

Ad

He picked up an ACL injury in December 2023 and returned in January this year but suffered another setback that has kept him out till now. Speaking about Alaba's return, Ancelotti said (via Football Espana):

“He played 70 very good minutes. He was comfortable and well positioned. He can be a starter in the upcoming Champions League matches. Little by little he’s getting back to his best."

Ad

“He was ready a month ago and had another injury setback. He only needs a few minutes to get back to his best.”

Alaba has made six appearances across competitions this season, failing to register a goal contribution. He will be expected to start in the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback