“What u want me to do score a hatty in 20 (minutes)" - Jack Grealish makes claim after being left out of Manchester City squad for Club World Cup

Jack Grealish has responded to the criticism he received after being left out of Manchester City's squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The England international has been subject to intense criticism from fans on Instagram and has hit back at them.
Grealish has highlighted that some fans expect too much from him while replying to a user on Instagram. He wrote, as quoted by Tribal Football:
“What u want me to do score a (hat-trick) in 20 (minutes)."
Another user insisted that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola did the right thing by omitting Grealish from his Club World Cup. However, the 29-year-old dismissed that he has struggled for form recently. He wrote:
“Haha, I've been bad lately? Score 3 goals in my last 3 appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x.?”
Jack Grealish has divided opinion since joining Manchester City in 2021 from Aston Villa in a deal worth £100 million. While he has won seven trophies with the Cityzens, his lack of output has often been criticized.
The ex-Aston Villa star has made 157 appearances for the Cityzens so far, scoring just 17 times and providing 23 assists. He played only 1521 minutes of football last season, scoring thrice and producing five assists.
Liverpool star Mac Allister names Manchester City star as the biggest provocateur in the Premier League
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named Manchester City's Jack Grealish as the biggest provocateur in the Premier League. The Argentine playmaker has claimed that Grealish can rile up oppositions quite easily. He told The Mirror:
"Grealish - you feel like kicking him, But even when you do, he gets right back up. And somehow, that makes you feel like you're winning!”
Mac Allister has faced Grealish four times during his stint in the Premier League with Brighton and Liverpool. Mac Allister has won on only one occasion after joining Liverpool and lost twice and drew once during his Brighton days.
Grealish faces an uncertain future at Manchester City right now and looks destined to leave the Etihad in the summer. He has been left out of the Cityzens' FIFA Club World Cup squad following an underwhelming season. Pep Guardiola only gave the Englishman seven starts in the Premier League last season while using him from the bench on 13 occasions.