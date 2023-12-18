"What would you want him to say?" - Daniel Sturridge clashes with Roy Keane for his comments on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Daniel Sturridge disagreed with Roy Keane's comments on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk's post-match remarks after the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday (December 17).

The Merseysiders controlled much of the proceedings and managed 34 shots, eight of which found the target. Meanwhile, Manchester United recorded just six attempts, from which they tested Alisson once.

In his post-match interview, the Netherlands international claimed that the visitors were 'buzzing' after taking a point from Anfield. Opining that the defender's comments were arrogant, Keane said (via Daily Star):

"A bit of arrogance from Van Dijk dissing United, he needs a reminder himself he’s playing for a club that’s won one title in 30 odd years. Man United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many years before this - maybe that arrogance backfired on him today."

Disagreeing with his fellow pundit, Sturridge responded:

"I don’t know if that’s arrogance personally. I don't think he's disrespecting them, I think he's disappointed with how they're performed, looking at the stats, looking at the way they've controlled the game."

After the initial argument rumbled on for a while, the ex-Manchester United midfielder later revisited the issue, saying:

"He spoke about only one team wanting to win but you still have to go out there and do it. He shouldn’t be slagging the other team off like that. Sometimes you have to take a draw, you can’t win every game of football. What’s he talking about?"

Once again, the former Chelsea striker hit back at his colleague, claiming that Van Dijk was merely disappointed. He said:

"What would you want him to say Roy? 'I'm happy with the point against Man United who at this present moment aren't performing like we are'?"

Manchester United have slipped to seventh place in the Premier League after Sunday's result, with 28 points in 17 matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool are second, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Who do Liverpool and Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Liverpool are gearing up for an intriguing clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (December 23). Before that, the Merseysiders will have to fend off West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday (December 20).

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (December 17). They will be fresh for the weekend clash with no midweek football to contend with.

Meanwhile, Machester United will also face the Hammers in the Premier League on Saturday (December 23). David Moyes' men are just a point and a place behind the Red Devils.