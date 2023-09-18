“What is he wearing”, “True American now” – Fans left surprised by how Lionel Messi turned up to watch his son’s Inter Miami academy game

Fans were excited to see Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi's presence in his eldest son, Theo's academy game on Monday (September 18) morning.

Theo, 10, joined the Herons' U12 side recently and played his first game for them against Weston FC on Thursday (September 14) in the Florida Academy League. In the game, Theo - spotted with a cast in his hand - celebrated one of his team's goals.

Having played at Barcelona's Barca Escola (for kids aged six to eight) and age-group football at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's eldest son is now making waves at South Florida.

Theo's illustrious father's presence at Miami's academy on Monday didn't go unnotied by fans. On an Instagram post of Lionel Messi seemingly donning the coach's hat at his son's academy post, one fan commented:

It's pertinent to note that Thiago's eight-year-old brother, Matteo, has also joined a age-group team for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have a gruelling schedule before the next international break

Lionel Messi has made a blistering start to life at Inter Miami, whom he joined less than two months ago on a free transfer following a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

He has bagged a rich haul of 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions. The Herons have gone unbeaten during this stretch - including winning their first-ever trophy in the inaugural Leagues Cup and reaching the US Open Cup final.

Messi and Co. now face a gruelling schedule ahead of the next international break in October. Tata Martino's side play six games in the next 18 days - starting with an MLS game at home to Toronto on Wednesday (September 20).

Four days later, they play away at Toronto before taking on Houston at home on September 27 in the US Open Cup final. They have three more league games - New York City at home (September 30), Chicago away (October 4) and Cincinnati home (October 7).

Miami are 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference, with 28 points from 27 games. They're seven points off ninth-placed DC United - who occupy the last playoffs spot - but the Herons have two games in hand.