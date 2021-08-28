What will be Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional return to Manchester United has been the talk of the town and his kit number remains a topic of discussion. The iconic #7 shirt he wore in his time at Old Trafford currently belongs to Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani, so Ronaldo might have to look elsewhere, at least for the 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old wore #28 during his Sporting Lisbon stint and was given the #7 jersey upon his Manchester United arrival, so this could be a massive clue with regards to his shirt number. Other numbers like 12, 15 and 28 are also available, so it remains to be seen which one Ronaldo decides to pick for his second Manchester United stint.

Almost 12 years after leaving the club, the legendary attacker has returned to Old Trafford for what is seemingly his last dance as a professional footballer in Europe. Ronaldo banged in the goals during his three-year stint with Juventus, but the Bianconeri failed to put together a sporting project to match his ambitions.

At Manchester United - a place he has the pleasure of calling his home - things could be different. Having spent six years at the club between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo achieved legendary status at Manchester United and is adored by the Old Trafford faithful. He will look to hit the ground running immediately and spearhead the Red Devils to a major trophy this season, as they look to roll back the years and become a force to be reckoned with.

Cristiano Ronaldo could take unexpected shirt number at Manchester United

In the meantime, though, Ronaldo's official Manchester United unveiling is one to keep an eye on. He is revered at Old Trafford and is sure to get a massive reception when he takes to the pitch as a Red Devils player.

Almost every football fan on the planet would like to see Ronaldo wear the #7 shirt at Manchester United once again, but only time will tell if that comes to fruition. Former Red Devils star Rio Ferdinand dropped a massive hint on Ronaldo's shirt number yesterday, but the Englishman also appeared to backtrack on his comments.

"Cavani, I have to say, what a man! He saw who was coming to town and gave up the No.7 shirt."

"Maybe? I don’t know! Does he do that or not? At the end of the day you know what the problem might be is that the shirts have been registered, maybe. And that might be an issue. So he might not be able to be No.7 so we’ll see."

His kit number may be unclear at this point in time, but something that is abundantly clear is that Ronaldo is one of the most popular sporting personalities in history.

