"What will happen next, I don’t know" - PSG manager reacts after Chelsea and Arsenal target fails to exit club in January

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique recently addressed the future of right-back Nordi Mukiele. The Frenchman was linked with both Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the winter window but a move didn't materialize and he stayed put.

Having joined the Parisians from RB Leipzig in 2022, Mukiele has failed to cement a spot in the starting XI. He has made just 35 appearances for them across two seasons, missing the second half of the last season due to a hamstring injury.

Enrique was asked about the 26-year-old defender's future and the Spaniard replied that he wasn't sure. The former Barcelona boss then added that he would try to use all the players available 'according to my ideas'.

He told the press ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg (via PSGTalk):

“You have made the statement almost perfect. There are players who play less, that’s true. What will happen next, I don’t know. Sometimes, players don’t play for a while and then become an undisputed player.

“But my decisions show what I think for the moment. There is not enough room for everyone. I don’t complain about any player; everyone is professional. Afterward, I use the players according to my ideas.”

Bayern Munich ultimately signed right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray while the Blues didn't sign anyone for the position.

PSG travel to Strasbourg with healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1 table

PSG will travel to Strasbourg for their 20th league match of the season. They are currently atop the standings with 44 points from 13 wins, five draws and a defeat.

The Parisian giants are six points ahead of second-placed Nice, with Brest in third spot with 35 points and Monaco, with 34 points, completing the top four.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, leads the goal-scoring charts in the French league with 19 goals in 18 games. Overall, the France international has scored 28 goals in 27 games for PSG across competitions.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here